Out of the past

125 Years

July 27, 1898

Members of council at their meeting last night received a petition asking for the repeal of the gas ordinance recently passed by council, reducing the price of meter rental and the price of gas used. The petition was presented by H. T. Mathers, representing the Miami Gas and Fuel Co. He said the petition was signed by 311 of a total of 517 gas consumers in the city representing 80 per cent of the amount of money paid to the gas company. He added the gas company would have to cut off service unless the ordinance was repealed or changed. The matter will be considered as a special order of business at the next meeting of council.

——-

The barbers and clerks of Sidney will play a game of ball at the riverside ball park in East Sidney next Monday afternoon. An admission fee of five cents will be charged gentlemen to pay current expenses.

100 Years

July 27, 1923

With last night’s program, the 1923 chautauqua became another pleasant memory for Sidney residents as they looked forward to a return next year. The latter because an assured fact when the necessary 900 guarantors were easily secured to back the 1924 chautauqua. Six hundred were promised the previous evening and the balance secured last night. Officers were re-elected, including: H.E. Bennett, president; Harry Faulkner, vice president; F.D. Christian, secretary and Arthur Allinger, treasurer.

——-

The 21-day camp of the Sidney Boy Scouts will open at Shorts Landing near Fort Loramie tomorrow. The members of all three of the local Scout troops will participate in the camp.

——-

Captain W.W. Masteller was in charge when members of Company 1, 148th Infantry, left this morning for the Ohio National Guard Camp at Camp Perry. Other officers of the unit include First Lieut. Dexter and Second Lieut. Cowan.

75 Years

July 27, 1948

Billy, the 11-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Elton Bruns, of New Bremen, had a narrow escape when 17 tons of truck and machinery crashed into his bedroom shortly before 7 a.m. Sound asleep, Billy, had to be awakened by his father after the accident occurred as a result of the heavily laden truck skidding on

the slippery roadway at the intersection of Harman and Peal Streets. Neither the youth nor the truck driver were injured.

——-

Louis Warbington, organizer of the “Neighbors In Action” program advised the Daily News by telephone this afternoon that the eight trucks of food destined for Germany had arrived at dockside in New York City. He reported the caravan made a number of stops enroute. The shipment was to be loaded aboard the “Flying Enterprise” which will sail on Thursday.

——-

Employment of two teachers and resignation of three others were announced today by School Superintendent Fred Louys. Additions include Maxine Webber who will teach eighth grade English and Phyllis Haines, high school fine arts instructor. Resignations are Charles Custer, principal and teacher at Port Jefferson; Margaret Faulkner, vocal instructor and Mary Rubekas, junior high guidance.

50 Years

July 27, 1973

VERSAILLES – Richard Gigandet is a new village councilman named to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Jerome Gasson it was reported this week at the council meeting.

——-

Mrs. Paul Greer was installed as senior regent for the Women of the Moose when a recent installation was held.

Other officers for the coming years are Mrs. Leon Hales, junior regent; Mrs. Ralph Baumgardner, junior graduate regent; Mrs. Philip Spanger, chaplain, Mrs. James Risk, treasurer; Mrs. Paul Walters, recorder; Mrs. Lloyd Emerine, sentinel; Mrs. Robert Folkerth, Argus; Mrs. Donald Kaminski, pianist; Mrs. Thomas Kinninger, guide and Mrs. Richard Flinn, assistant guide.

——-

Shelby County Commissioners this morning awarded contracts totaling $60,149.15 for renovation of the auditor’s office and probate court office.

The two current projects are part of an overall program of remodeling the courthouse. Common Pleas Court has already been renovated.

25 Years

July 27, 1998

The Lehman Cavaliers boys basketball team has a new head coach. He is Jerry Fries. Fries will replace Terry Stolle who left to coach his alma mater, Bellefontaine. Fries comes from a coaching family. He refers to his older brother Gene as “probably one of the best vouches in Ohio.” Jerry Fries began his coaching career in 1968.

——-

The queen candidates for the Shelby County Junior Fair have been chosen. Those vying for queen include Heidi Everett, Jana Sollman, Michelle Steinke, Jennifer Roeth, Michelle Leong, Sandra Pellman, Maria Condonnier, Jenna Monnin, Leslie Phlipot, Pamela Spradlin and Sara Gaerke.

