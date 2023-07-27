Program to assist adults with earning high school diploma

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center’s Adult Education is offering a unique opportunity for any adult who does not have a high school diploma.

With funding from the Ohio Department of Education, UVCC is able to help adults earn their high school diploma while also learning a skilled trade and earning an industry-recognized credential…at no cost to the student.

To participate in the program, students must be an Ohio resident over 18 years old with no current high school diploma or GED. Training programs are available in HVAC/R, Precision Tooling & Machining, Welding Fabrication & Allied Processes, STNA (State Tested Nursing Assistant), and Rise Up Customer Service.

Classes begin Sept. 5, 2023, for the program, so interested adults should apply as soon as possible to Upper Valley Career Center’s Adult Division by visiting www.uppervalleycc.org or contacting Sarah Quick at 9379-778-1980, ext. 501, or [email protected].

Adults can earn their high school diploma and skilled training There is no cost through UVCC’s Adult Diploma Program.

Programs Available include:

• HVAC/R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration) Precision Tooling & Machining

• Welding Fabrication & Allied Processes

• STNA (State Tested Nursing Assistant)

• Rise Up Customer Service

Qualifications for the program includes:

• Must be 18 years or older

• Have not received a HS diploma or GED

• A resident of Ohio