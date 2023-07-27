Emma Hengstler, front, 11, of Botkins, shows a market goat at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Emma is the daughter of Jake and Megan Hengstler. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Caroline Morris, right, 9, of Jackson Center, shows a market goat to fair judge Kyle Hamilton, of Hillsborough, at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 27. Caroline is the daughter of Jeff and Amy Morris.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Jared Baker, 17, of Fort Loramie, shows a market goat to fair judge Kyle Hamilton, of Hillsborough, at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 27.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
