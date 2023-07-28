HOUSTON — The Hardin Houston Board of Education approved six new hires at a meeting on July 17.

Stephanie Merickel was employed for the National Honor Society; Gina Maier and Scott Bayless were employed as Washington D.C. supervisors; Marie Poeppelman was employed as a Washington D.C. coordinator; Rebecca Heitman was employed as a transportation coordinator; and Brooke Duncum was employed as an educational aide.

In other business, the board approved the following:

• Treasurer recommendations;

• $75 donation from the Houston Community Center to the boys basketball program;

• Participation with Southwestern Ohio EPC for a bus purchase;

• Program service agreements with Midwest Regional ESC;

• Memorandum of understanding with the Hardin Houston Education Association;

• Contract addendum for Sara Roseberry.

The next board meeting will be held on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. in the media center.