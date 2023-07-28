National Night Out set for Tuesday

SIDNEY — It’s a night for law enforcement officers and first responders to get to know the members of their community better.

National Night Out is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 1, in numerous communities in Shelby County.

In Sidney, the event will be held on courtsquare in downtown Sidney from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event is being organized by Sidney Alive.

There will be a United Way Kids Zone at the Sidney event which will include a splash tower where the community can splash and soak some of the county’s first responders. The Sidney Police Department has donated two bicycles which will be given away in a drawing.

Other participants in the Sidney event will be SCARF, Shelby County Libraries, Homes by Hill, Shelby County Historical Society, Ashley Himes State Farm, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Alyssa’s Breath, Shelby County DARE, Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Samaritan Works, SAFY, CORS Head Start, Marshall Pediatics, Frischs Big Boy, Messy Bun Cleaning Services, Edward Jones, Damsel in Defense, Agape Distribution, Andrew Shaffer State Farm Insurance, Wilson Health, Shelby County United Way, Fairy Odd Friends, Momentous Health, Cub Scout Pack 97, The Valley Church, city of Sidney/Linfelder Inc., Kiddieland Preschool, AT&T FirstNet, Hits 105.5, Duncan’s Kettle Corn, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke Counties, CORE and All Soles Dance Studio.

Some of the activities planned for the night are sand art, obstacle course, activity books and crayons, DARE Lion passing out stickers, fire prevention materials, putt putt golf, bubble blowing and fairy dust painting, marshmallow catapults, coloring pages, hair tinsel and hair chalk, face painting and police stickers.

In Anna, the village will host the event at Anna Community Park from 4-8 p.m. There will be police cruisers, firetrucks, CareFlight and rescue vehicles at the event. There will also be vendors, magic shows, live music, a car show, bounce balls, food trucks and games.

The event in Botkins will be held from 6-8 p.m. at 208 Dutch Van Horn Way, which is the school’s sports complex. The village swimming pool will be open for all individuals during the event.

“We will have vehicles and staff members from multiple agencies to meet and greet the public,” said Botkins Police Chief Mark Jordan.

The agencies include the Botkins Police Department, Botkins Fire Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, State Wildlife, Ohio State Patrol, Anna Rescue, FBI, AES Power, Wilson Health, Midwest Ohio Power and the Salvation Army EDS unit. Hot dogs, popcorn and refreshments will be available courtesy of the Botkins Fire Department and Salvation Army EDS.

“We look forward to introducing all of our first responder resources to the public,” said Jordan.

National Night Out is a national event to promote police-community partnerships to make communities a safer place to live.