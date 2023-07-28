Out of the past

125 Years

July 28, 1898

Anderson and Carothers of the Buckeye Churn Company of this city have taken possession of Riverside Park at Quincy to satisfy a claim held against the park company. The park will hereafter be in charge of

——-

Ray Apple, representing the company. They wish to state that while they are in charge of the park, it will be closed on Sundays.

——-

Miss Jessie Ayers Wilson announces that her fall and winter term will begin the first week in September. She will accept a limited number of piano and organ pupils besides her vocal class. She plans a series of student recitals during the winter.

——-

Joseph Altenbach was last week awarded the contract to remodel the St. Marys Church at Piqua. It is a $7,500 contract.

——-

The children at the Children’s home were taken on a picnic at the fairgrounds this morning by Superintendent McClung. They rode over in a big wagon.

——-

For a time at least interest in the military and naval situation is suspended by the initiation of overtures for peace.

100 Years

July 28, 1923

The Phi Delta Kappa fraternity members have moved from their former home on South Main Avenue to the new Bryan Building on South Ohio where they will have a suite of two rooms. These will serve as chapter rooms; the fraternity having discontinued the social rooms and dormitory section they had at the former location occupied for the past two years.

——-

The Buckeye Prima Company of this city has as guests this week the supervisors of the West Penn Appliance Co. of Pittsburg. West Penn Appliance is a subsidiary of the West Penn Power Co., of the same city and the supervisors are getting a behind the scenes view of the Buckeye Prima products handled by the power company.

75 Years

July 28, 1948

Suggestions for improving Sidney truck parking conditions were under consideration today by city council following the appearance of Kenneth McDowell, Civic Association executive secretary, at last night’s council session. McDowell told the lawmakers that the civic group urges more rigid enforcement of regulations against trucks double parking in meter zones and parking in alleys to escape payment of meter fees.

——-

Final arrangements have been completed for the transfer of ownership of the Wagner House barbershop from Harry W. Frey to Samuel Lentine of Johnstown, PA. Frey has been owner of the barbershop since he purchased it in 1915. Poor health is the reason for his disposing of it now.

——-

Representatives of the Sidney and Pasco Evangelical United Brethren Churches are in Columbus today to register objections to a proposed transfer of their congregations from the Sandusky to the Miami conference.

50 Years

July 28, 1973

QUINCY – Audry Sue Trout, 6-year-old, will represent Ohio in “Our Little Miss Pageant” August 6 to 11 in New Orleans, LA where there will be other contestants from the U.S. and around the world. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Trout.

——-

A coin shop is set to open for business Monday. It is the Sidney Coin Shop, 835 St. Marys Avenue located in the Village Center. John R. Berger is the owner and operator.

——-

Fort Loramie Historical Society has a new home. Working diligently the past three years, along with a big financial boost from the Shelby County Commission, the society has purchased Margaret’s Inn which was built in 1853 and is located opposite the Miami-Erie Canal. It is on the corner of Main and Elm Streets.

The brick historical museum will open Sept. 1 according to curator Jay Fleckenstein. He described Margaret’s Inn as first being constructed as a private home, then used as a dry goods store, a boarding house, a private home again and then last three owners have used it as an inn.

25 Years

July 28, 1998

The Shelby County Fairgrounds has a new caretaker. He is Butch Bergman. He took over for Dwight Brewer last fall. Bergman hails from Ft. Loramie. He was previously a parts salesman for Lacal Equipment in Jackson Center. “I had an office with no windows, and now I have a great big window every day,” he commented. He really likes working for the Fair Board members, whom he describes as “terrific.”

——-

The senior Fair Board gets little credit for the county fair, but does all the hard work. Those putting in the work include Mitch Brautigam, Johnny Ward, Dale Anderson, Charles Elsass, Don Henman, Vernon Siegel, Kreig Smail, Chuck Wren, Vernon Peacock, Walter Wright and Bob Siegel. Officers include Tim Everett, Don Bodenmiller, Jayne Knouff and Jerry Schaffner.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society as a public service to the community.