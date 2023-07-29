Iris Canan, right, 16, member of Anna Livestock, won grand champion market lamb at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is her sister, Willow Canan, 14, both of Anna, both the children of Carmen and Jon Canan. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/.
Ryan Michael, 16, of Sidney, member of Scissors to Sheep, won grand champion meat pen of ducks. Michael is the son of Ted and Janay Michael.
Avery Barhorst,13, member of Anna Livestock, won grand champion market steer and grand champion beef showman at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is her sister, Abby Barhorst, 16, both of Botkins, both the children of BJ and Lauren Barhorst.
Carly Selby, 11, of Sidney, member of 4-H Club Successful, won outstanding of the day, top ten overall, #3 nature photo overall and state fair qualifier. Carly is the daughter of Andy and Gina Selby.
Abigail Barhorst, 16, of Botkins, member of Anna Livestock, won reserve grand champion market turkey at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Abigail is the daughter of BJ and Lauren Barhorst.
Kateri Sherman, 17, of Fort Loramie, member of Merry Mod Makers, won best of class in photography master, state fair qualifier and best of show. Sherman is the daughter of Jenny and Matt Sherman.
Nova Canan, right, member of Anna Livestock, won Jr. Showmanship Sheep at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Holding the plaque is her sister, Willow Canan, 14, both of Anna, both the children of Carmen and Jon Canan.
Amanda Roush, 14, of Sidney, member of Successful, won outstanding of the day, state fair qualifier and natural resource and wildlife best of class for 51 natural resources exploring polar science at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Amanda is the daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike.
Amanda Roush, 14, of Sidney, member of Successful, won outstanding of the day, top ten, and 2nd place photography for Mastering Photography at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Amanda is the daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike.
Amanda Roush, 14, of Sidney, member of Successful, won outstanding of the day, state fair qualifier, and the Johnson Chef award in Let’s Start Cooking, senior at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Amanda is the daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike.
