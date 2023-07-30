Experienced local re-enactors will take up residency at the 1850 Gary Log House at the northwest corner of the fairgrounds throughout fair week. Photo courtesy of the Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — As part of its yearlong celebration, the Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee will provide several special additions to the upcoming Auglaize County Fair, which takes place through Aug. 5.

The additions include:

• Re-enactors at the Gary Log House — Experienced local re-enactors will take up residency at the 1850 Gary Log House at the northwest corner of the fairgrounds throughout fair week, presenting life in Auglaize County at the time of its founding in 1848. The group has been organized by the Reverend Carl Ward, who has previously presented at many local events, including the annual Walk with Nature. Re-enactors, who will interact with their audience, will include blacksmiths, allowing visitors to learn more about 19th century customs and trades.

• Picture Yourself in Auglaize County History — The county historical society’s 16 heritage tourism banners have been placed around the fairgrounds. Fairgoers are invited to take selfies of themselves next to one of the banners and email to [email protected] (limit one submission per day). All selfies submitted to the 175th committee will be included in a drawing for a $100 grand prize and 2nd and 3rd prizes of an anniversary T-shirt and tote.

• Debut of the 175th Anniversary Virtual Exhibit, “A History of Auglaize County in 75 Artifacts,” which will be screened throughout the fairgrounds.

• Demonstrations — The anniversary committee was also asked to coordinate several demonstrations in the Fire Arts Hall during Fair Week. They will include:

Monday, 1 to 3 p.m. — Laurie Gerstner — knitting and crocheting

Tuesday, 1-3 p.m. — Laurie Gerstner — spinning

Wednesday, 1-3 p.m. — Linda Miller — weaving

Friday, 1-3 p.m. — Skipping to the 20th century, Rachel Barber will demonstrate Neil Armstrong’s favorite musical instrument, the theremin.

“The committee is happy to bring our anniversary celebration to the fair and its thousands of visitors. We hope that they enjoy learning about our county’s history in several unique ways,” said 175th anniversary committee member Rachel Barber.

Those with questions about the 175th anniversary may contact Barber at [email protected] or 419-738-4924.