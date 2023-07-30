Jr. fair dog show

Cora Heitman, left, 15, won grand champion born and raised market barrow. Her brother, Brant Heitman, right, 12, both of Anna, both members of McCartyville Producers, won reserve grand champion born and raised market barrow at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. The two are the children of Mark and Jess Heitman.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News