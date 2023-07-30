Blaine Simpson, 18, of Sidney, competes in Sr. B Showmanship with his Scottish terrier named, Emmie, at the 2023 Shelby County Fair Jr. Fair Dog Show on Saturday, July 29. Simpson is the son of Lori Simpson.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Fair judge Cessna Nichols, left, of Cumberland, looks over a Maltipoo named, Milo, being shown by Evan Schulze, 14, of Anna, in the 2023 Shelby County Fair Jr. Fair Dog Show on Saturday, July 29. Evan is the son of Lisa and Matt Schulze.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Daniel Bertke, right, 9, of Anna, member of Anna Livestock, won reserve grand champion beef feeder at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Standing far left is his sister, Charlotte Bertke, 6, and his brother, Gavin Bertke, 17, all the children of Doug and Andrea Bertke.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Sophia Brewer, 16, of New Bremen, competes in showmanship with her golden retriever named, Louie, at the 2023 Shelby County Fair Jr. Fair Dog Show on Saturday, July 29. Brewer is the daughter of Nycole and Ryan Brewer.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Blaine Simpson, 18, of Sidney, member of Paw Prints won Sr. B showmanship, best in show with his Scottish terrier named, Emmie, at the 2023 Shelby County Fair Jr. Fair Dog Show on Saturday, July 29. Simpson is the son of Lori Simpson.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Kinzey Seger, 9, of Anna, member of Paw Prints, won first place novice A showmanship at the 2023 Shelby County Fair Jr. Fair Dog Show on Saturday, July 29. Kinzey is the daughter of Jimmy Seger.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Braelyn Berger, 10, of Anna, member of Paw Prints, won dog showmanship Jr. B at the 2023 Shelby County Fair Jr. Fair Dog Show on Saturday, July 29. Braelyn is the daughter of Craig and Amanda Berger.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Lillian Aufderhaar, 19, of Botkins, member of Botkins Livestock, won third overall market steer. Aufderhaar is the daughter of Scott and Lisa Aufderhaar.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Cora Heitman, left, 15, won grand champion born and raised market barrow. Her brother, Brant Heitman, right, 12, both of Anna, both members of McCartyville Producers, won reserve grand champion born and raised market barrow at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. The two are the children of Mark and Jess Heitman.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
