Chris Roediger, left, of Sidney, and Area Electric Energy employee Doug Steinke, cut a large branch into more manageable pieces at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 29. The branch came fell onto a trailer during strong winds that came through sidney while a tornado warning was in place in the early hours of Saturday morning. People staying in trailers on the fairgrounds were taken to emergency shelters while the warning was in place. A few canopies were also damaged from the storm.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News