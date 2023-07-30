Quinn Schnippel, 13, of Botkins, member of Botkins Livestock, sells the grand champion single fryer, rabbit, at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 29. The rabbit was sold to Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Barker Ins Agency & Show Cattle, Germain Ford, Donald A Sommer Inc, Homan, Fred, Billie & Family, J & S Buehler Family Farm LLC, Jeff Metz Construction, Lacal Equipment, Maverick Cattle Co., Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Minster Bank, F & M Bank, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roberts, Dan & Shannon, Serr, Garrett & Meghan, Shelby Co Republican Party/Shuster, Sunrise Cooperative Inc, Woodell, Brian & Nikki, Zimpfer, Tim & Raci, Schnippel Construction Inc, Sollmann, Gary & Mary Jane, Amy Morris/Gay Smith & Associates, Wendy’s, Anna, Piqua and Sidney, and Aufderhaar Show Cattle. Quinn is the daughter of Keith and Jana Schnippel.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News