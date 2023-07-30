Dustin Vasko, 14, of Sidney, member of Happy Trails, sells the reserve grand champion meat pen of rabbits at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 29. The rabbits were sold to Maverick Cattle Co., Roberts, Dan & Shannon, Sunrise Cooperative Inc, Wells Brothers Inc, Zimpfer, Ted, Molly & Family, Zimpfer, Tim & Raci, Schnippel Construction Inc, Albers Farm, Wendy’s, Anna, Piqua and Sidney, Crafty Halo. Dustin is the son of Matthew and Catherine Vasko.

Quinn Schnippel, 13, of Botkins, member of Botkins Livestock, sells the grand champion single fryer, rabbit, at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 29. The rabbit was sold to Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Barker Ins Agency & Show Cattle, Germain Ford, Donald A Sommer Inc, Homan, Fred, Billie & Family, J & S Buehler Family Farm LLC, Jeff Metz Construction, Lacal Equipment, Maverick Cattle Co., Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Minster Bank, F & M Bank, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roberts, Dan & Shannon, Serr, Garrett & Meghan, Shelby Co Republican Party/Shuster, Sunrise Cooperative Inc, Woodell, Brian & Nikki, Zimpfer, Tim & Raci, Schnippel Construction Inc, Sollmann, Gary & Mary Jane, Amy Morris/Gay Smith & Associates, Wendy’s, Anna, Piqua and Sidney, and Aufderhaar Show Cattle. Quinn is the daughter of Keith and Jana Schnippel.

Grady Cramer, 15, of Sidney, member of Fairlawn FFA, sells the reserve grand champion single fryer, rabbit, at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 29. The rabbit was sold to Detailed Machining Inc, Mutual Federal, Robert Guillozet Co Comm, Sunrise Cooperative Inc, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, and Sidney Auto Tech. Cramer is the son of Jeremy and Jennifer Martin.

Kiptyn Ruhenkamp, 12, of Fort Loramie, member of Fort Loramie Livestock, sells the reserve grand champion market barrow at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 29. The barrow was sold to B & B Ag-Vantages Inc, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Berning, Amy-Auditor Shelby Co, Bornhorst, Tony, Germain Ford, Commissioner-Ehemann, Julie, Custom Foam Products Inc, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Inn Between Restaurant, M & A Muffler & Tire, Mercer County Electric Inc, Minster Bank, F & M Bank, Rapid Development Inc, Shelby Co Republican Party, Snavely, Trent, Spearman Bros Trucking, Sunrise Cooperative Inc, Tuente Farms Inc, Wagner, Emerson & Connie, Wells Brothers Inc, A-1 Ag Services, and Boerger Electric. Kiptyn is the son of Randy and Valerie Ruhenkamp.

Ian Freeman, 13, of Sidney, member of Successful, sells the grand champion market gilt at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 29. The gilt was sold to Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Germain Ford, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Minster Bank, Mutual Federal, F & M Bank, Shelby Co Republican Party/Shuster, Sunrise Cooperative Inc, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wells Brothers Inc, Leugers Ins/Auto Owners, and Michael Lawn & Ag Inc.. Ian is the son of Angelia and Josh Turner.

Ian Freeman, 13, of Sidney, member of Successful, sells the reserve grand champion market gilt at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 29. The gilt was sold to Sidney Auto Tech, and Michael Lawn & Ag Inc.. Ian is the son of Angelia and Josh Turner.

The packet of cheese is sold at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 29.

The gallon of milk is sold at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 29.

Grace Poeppelman, 16, of Russia, member of Russia Livestock, sells the reserve grand champion market steer at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The steer was sold to Kloeppel Livestock Inc.. Poeppelman is the daughter off Jeff and Renee Poeppelman.

Benton Sailor, 11, of Sidney, member of Successful, sells the reserve grand champion dairy steer at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The steer was sold to B Rogers & Sons, LLC, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Dell-Delight Farms, Minster Bank, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Rosewood Machine & Tool, Sunrise Cooperative Inc, Twin Creek Farms, Allenbaugh Insurance, B & B Ag-Vantages Inc, Berning, Amy-Auditor Shelby Co, Goettemoeller, Joe, Stewart Seeds, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Zimpfer, Tim & Raci, and Gibbs Farm LLC. Benton is the son of Nathan and Mandy Sailor.

Maddison Gehret, 13, of Fort Loramie, member of Fort Loramie Livestock, sells the grand champion dairy feeder at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The dairy feeder was sold to Bornhorst, Tony, Dell-Delight Farms, Fennig Homan Agri Business, and Sidney Body Carstar. Maddison is the daughter of Matt and Ashley Gehret.

Bailey Gehret, 13, of Fort Loramie, member of Fort Loramie Livestock, sells the reserve grand champion dairy feeder steer at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The dairy feeder was sold to Tony Bornhorst, Dell-Delight Farms, Fennig Homan Agri Business, and Sidney Body Carstar. Bailey is the daughter of Matt and Ashley Gehret.

