Kiptyn Ruhenkamp, 12, of Fort Loramie, member of Fort Loramie Livestock, sells the reserve grand champion market barrow at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 29. The barrow was sold to B & B Ag-Vantages Inc, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Berning, Amy-Auditor Shelby Co, Bornhorst, Tony, Germain Ford, Commissioner-Ehemann, Julie, Custom Foam Products Inc, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Inn Between Restaurant, M & A Muffler & Tire, Mercer County Electric Inc, Minster Bank, F & M Bank, Rapid Development Inc, Shelby Co Republican Party, Snavely, Trent, Spearman Bros Trucking, Sunrise Cooperative Inc, Tuente Farms Inc, Wagner, Emerson & Connie, Wells Brothers Inc, A-1 Ag Services, and Boerger Electric. Kiptyn is the son of Randy and Valerie Ruhenkamp.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News