Ryan Michael, 16, of Sidney, member of Scissors to Sheep, sells the grand champion meat pen of ducks at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The ducks were sold to Germain Ford, Commissioner-Ehemann, Julie, Custom Foam Products Inc, Minster Bank, Robert Guillozet Co Comm, Sunrise Cooperative Inc, Sidney Auto Tech, Alvetro Orthodontics, Barrett Paving РMWC, The Farmers Elevator Co, Lochard Inc, Ticon Paving Inc., Goffena Furniture Inc.. Michael is the son of Ted and Janay Michael.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News