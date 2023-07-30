Iris Canan, 16, of Anna, member of Anna Livestock, sells the grand champion market lamb at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The lamb was sold to Barker Ins Agency & Show Cattle, Canan Trucking, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Heilers, Aaron & Sarah, Jon & Tana Ingle, F & M Bank, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Shelby Co Republican Party/Shuster, Sunrise Cooperative Inc, Sarver, Janice, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home. Canan is the daughter of Carmen and Jon Canan.
Alexandria Gaerke, 17, of Russia, member of Russia Livestock, sells her grand champion pen of broilers, chickens, to the Shelby County Republican Party and Ohio Rep Mike Carey at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The chickens were sold to Berning, Amy-Auditor Shelby Co, Commissioner-Ehemann, Julie, Custom Foam Products Inc, Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Robert Guillozet Co Comm, Shelby Co Republican Party/Shuster and Carey 4 Congress. Gaerke is the daughter of Jason and Judie Gaerke.
Liam Phillips, 12, of Sidney, member of Successful, sells the grand champion pen of fryers, chickens, to the Democratic Party, at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The chickens were sold to Plastipak Packaging Inc, Shelby County Democrat Party, Christopher Gibbs, John Lenhart, and Inn Between Restaurant. Liam is the son of Sonya and Keith Phillips.
Kolton Hengstler, 15, of Botkins, sells the grand champion single broiler on behalf of Avery Shoffner, 17, of Anna, member of Anna Livestock, at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The chicken was sold to Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental. Hengstler is the son of son of Jacob and Megan Hengstler. Shoffner is the daughter of Jennifer and Kevin Shoffner.
Emma Hengstler, 11, of Botkins, sells the grand champion single fryer on behalf of Carson Shoffner, 15, of Anna, member of Anna Livestock, at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The chicken was sold to Germain Ford. Emma is the daughter of Jake and Megan Hengstler. Shoffner is the son of Jennifer and Kevin Shoffner.
Emma Hengstler, 11, of Botkins, sells the reserve grand champion pen of broilers on behalf of Avery Shoffner, 17, of Anna, member of Anna Livestock, at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. Emma is the daughter of Jake and Megan Hengstler. The chickens were sold to F & M Bank. Shoffner is the daughter of Jennifer and Kevin Shoffner.
Alora Russell, 10, of Sidney, member of Perry Livestock, sells the reserve grand champion pen of fryers, chickens, at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The chickens were sold to Detailed Machining Inc. and Hemmelgarn Services Inc.. Alora is the daughter of Josh and Kena Russell.
Seth Walls, 11, of Sidney, member of Perry Livestock, sells the reserve grand champion single broiler at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The chicken was sold to C & H Trucking Co.. Seth is the son of Jenifer and Shane Walls.
Alexander Burt, 12, of Sidney, member of Perry Livestock, sells the reserve grand champion single fryer at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The chicken was bought by Detailed Machining Inc. and Vondenhuevel Auction Service. Alexander is the son of Josh and Kena Russell.
Maya Oduro, 13, of Piqua, member of Scissors to Sheep, sells the grand champion market turkey to the Shelby County Democratic Party, Chris Gibbs at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. Maya is the daughter of Tracy and Charles Oduro.
Abigail Barhorst, 16, of Botkins, member of Anna Livestock, sells the reserve grand champion market turkey at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The turkey was sold to AG Boogher & Son Inc., Allenbaugh Insurance, Barhorst Farms, Beck’s Hybrids-Joe Hoerst, Germain Ford, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Kempfer Sales & Service Inc., Kies, Troy Auctioneer/Realtor, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, Wreaths by Holly, and Ellis Construction. Abigail is the daughter of BJ and Lauren Barhorst.
Cassie Heath, 16, of Sidney, member of Successful, sells the reserve grand champion market lamb at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The lamb was sold to Detailed Machining Inc. and Hemmelgarn Services Inc.. Heath is the daughter of Molly and Scott Heath.
Ryan Michael, 16, of Sidney, member of Scissors to Sheep, sells the grand champion meat pen of ducks at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The ducks were sold to Germain Ford, Commissioner-Ehemann, Julie, Custom Foam Products Inc, Minster Bank, Robert Guillozet Co Comm, Sunrise Cooperative Inc, Sidney Auto Tech, Alvetro Orthodontics, Barrett Paving РMWC, The Farmers Elevator Co, Lochard Inc, Ticon Paving Inc., Goffena Furniture Inc.. Michael is the son of Ted and Janay Michael.
Riley Brewer, 14, of New Bremen, member of McCartyville Producers, sells the reserve grand champion meat pen of ducks to JAM Trucking of Ohio at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The ducks were sold to J.A.M. Trucking. Riley is the son of Nykole and Ryan Brewer.
Willow Canan, 14, of Anna, member of Anna Livestock, sells the grand champion market goat at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The goat was sold to Barker Ins Agency & Show Cattle, Canan Trucking, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Heilers, Aaron & Sarah, Jon & Tana Ingle, F & M Bank, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Shelby Co Republican Party/Shuster, Sunrise Cooperative Inc, Sarver, Janice, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, and Matt Huffman for Ohio. Willow is the daughter of Carmen and Jon Canan.
Jacob Yenser, 18, of Botkins, member of Botkins Livestock, sells the reserve grand champion market goat at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 28. The goat was sold to Lochard Inc.. Yenser is the son of Andy Yenser and Donna Finkenbine Yenser.
