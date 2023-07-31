City record

Police log

MONDAY

-5:44 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-11:26 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 1000 block of Abbott Circle.

-8:39 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-8:36 p.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-8:35 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 2000 block of North Main Avenue.

-2:02 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-12:35 p.m.: subject with a gun. Police responded to someone with a gun in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-11:11 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of North West Avenue and Forest Street.

-6:16 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 600 block of East Avenue.

-5:21 a.m.: burglary. Police responded to a burglary in progress in the 1000 block of Cinnamon Ridge Lane.

-2:20 a.m.: crime in progress. Dedrick Delon Curtiss, 32, of Sidney, was arrested for strangulation.

-12:29 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of Pike Street.

FRIDAY

-11:57 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-11:08 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue.

-9:47 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of East North Street.

-8:57 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of West Court Street and Royan Avenue.

-8:52 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of West Court Street and South Wilkinson Avenue.

-8:16 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 1000 block of Amherst Drive.

-6:58 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Fair Road and Campbell Road.

-5:32 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the 600 block of Fair Road.

-4:05 p.m.: solicitors. Police responded to solicitors in the 100 block of East Poplar Street.

-2:17 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue.

-1:43 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 700 block of West North Street.

-1:31 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 200 block of Dayton Avenue.

-12:38 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 700 block of Marilyn Drive.

-12:27 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of Countryside Street.

Crashes

Brandy Leigh Terry, 25, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a two-vehicle crash on July 30 at 11:11 a.m.

Terry was traveling eastbound on Forest Street when she maneuvered right and struck a parked car owned by Jessica Elaine Young, of Sidney.

• Jennifer L. Oliver, 21, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on July 30 at 12:29 a.m.

Oliver was traveling on Pike Street when she attempted to back up and struck a parked car owned by Lizbeth S. Andino, of Sidney.

• Lea Marie Blankenship, 19, of Sidney, was cited with driving a motorcycle without a valid endorsement after a possible crash on July 28 at 8:52 p.m.

Blankenship was riding a motorized bicycle traveling southbound on South Highland Avenue when she proceeded through the intersection at Taft Street and was believed to have been struck by a vehicle that ran the stop sign. Blankenship was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

• Mason Lee Allen, 18, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a three-vehicle crash on July 28 at 12:38 a.m.

Allen was traveling northbound on Marilyn Drive when he came upon two cats in the roadway. He swerved to avoid the cats and struck a parked car owned by Arron Blake Boerger, of Sidney, which then struck a motorcycle owned by Andrew Joseph Boerger, of Sidney. Allen’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing and Arron Boerger’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Brett Ryan Epley, 18, of Troy, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on July 26 at 3:46 p.m.

Epley was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 and he attempted to switch lanes. There was a vehicle in the other lane, causing Epley to overcorrect and go into a ditch. The vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:12 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SUNDAY

-1:05 a.m. to 9:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

-5:53 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-12:10 a.m. to 10:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-4:23 to 7:40 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-3:33 a.m. to 9 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

THURSDAY

-8:17 a.m. to 10:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-10:02 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

