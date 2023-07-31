County record

Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-6:36 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 3000 block of Darke Shelby Road.

FRIDAY

-12:20 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 9000 block of state Route 274 in Anna.

-6:37 a.m.: crash. Deputies, EMS and fire personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the area of state Route 29 and state Route 274 in Anna.

Village log

SATURDAY

-10:51 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Anna Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of North Pike Street.

Crashes

Tara Michelle Edmonds, 31, of Traverse City, Michigan, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on

Lesley Romaine Smith, 44, of Tiffin, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 and Edmonds was behind her. Traffic began to slow due to tire debris in the roadway and Edmonds was not able to slow down in time and rear-ended Smith.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-2:39 a.m. to 2:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

SATURDAY

-4:49 to 11:49 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-4:20 to 5:08 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

FRIDAY

-6:54 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-7:12 to 9:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell