Bracelets and lemonade

Counting their lemonade stand money are, left to right, Baya Deal, 11, of Bellefontaine, and Shayne Payne, 11, of Sidney. Also manning the lemonade stand are Cindy Cable, of Sidney, and Jacob King, 7, of Anna. The kids were also selling bracelets made by Baya. The temporary stand was located along Parkwood Street on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Baya is the daughter of Abby and Brian Deal. Shayne is the grandson of Drew and Kathi Cable. Jacob is the son of Josh and Lindsey King.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News