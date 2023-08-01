King Roiberg Lang Hopf Osterfeld Amelung Bornhorst Couch Kuenning Wente Schmitt Hartzell Elking Wente Thobe Lomakin Kramer

NEW BREMEN — The 2023 Little Miss Bremenfest Pageant will take place on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 1:30 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Auditorium at New Bremen High School.

This year, 17 girls going into first grade will compete for the title of 2023 Little Miss Bremenfest. The girls are judged on poise and personality, dance performance, stage appeal, and a stage question. The winner, first, and second runner-up will each receive a $50 cash prize donated by OCCL-Tender Loving Care. All winners will receive a crown from Hudson’s Jewelers, an award plaque, flowers from Abloom, and a sash. Their gift bag donations are from Topsy Turvy Toys, Lather: a hair co. for him & her, Lock One Theatre, Boyd Dance Studios, and New Bremen Coffee Co.

The contestants will be the following:

• Kristin King, daughter of Cody and Angela King

• Aubrey Roiberg, daughter of Andrew and Lindsay Roiberg

• Hattie Lang, daughter of Paul and Abby Lang

• Nora Hopf, daughter of Mark and Kristin Hopf

• Jill Osterfeld, daughter of Ryan and Carin Osterfeld

• Elliana Amelung, daughter of Justin and Sarah Amelung

• Katie Bornhorst, daughter of Doug and Carol Bornhorst

• Brinley Couch, daughter of Braden and Kelly Couch and Dana and Chester Hughes

• Anna Kuenning, daughter of Rob and Jackie Kuenning

• Victoria Wente, daughter of David and Jackie Wente

• Adelle Schmitt, daughter of Steven and Katie Schmitt

• Emma Hartzell, daughter of John and Ashley Hartzell

• Aubrey Elking, daughter of Kyle and Kelly Elking

• Lilly Wente, daughter of Matt and Ashley Wente

• Savannah Thobe, daughter of Jeff and Audrey Thobe

• Harper Lomakin, daughter of Matt and Jessica Lomakin

• Savannah Kramer, Daughter of Alan and Diana Kramer