Sidney’s first deputy police chief sworn in

Staff Reports
Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher, center, gives the oath of office to new Deputy Police Chief Aaron Rode, right, as his wife, Morgann Rode, left, holds the Bible during the swearing-in ceremony on July 31.

Charlotte Caldwell | Sidney Daily News

New Sidney Deputy Police Chief Aaron Rode, center, poses with Police Chief Mark McDonough, left, and City Manager Andrew Bowsher, right, during the swearing-in ceremony on July 31.

Charlotte Caldwell | Sidney Daily News

