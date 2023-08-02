Police log
TUESDAY
-8:40 p.m.: burglary. Police responded to a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue.
-7:24 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue.
-6:47 p.m.: vandalism. Police responded to vandalism in the 900 block of South Main Avenue.
-5 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Hayes Street.
-2:37 p.m.: fraud. Police responded to a fraud report in the 2000 block of Fair Road.
-2:05 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.
-1:03 p.m.: fraud. Police responded to a fraud report in the 200 block of King Court.
-11:37 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of Folkerth Avenue.
-11:37 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of East Poplar Street and North Main Avenue.
-9:37 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell