County record

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:53 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 10 block of Knollwood Lane.

-10:55 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 19000 block of Dingman Slagle Road.

-10:19 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

SUNDAY

-8:50 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

-4:16 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of state Route 66 and Miami Shelby Road.

JULY 22

-9:17 p.m.: crime in progress. Camille R. Ike, 41, of Troy, received a summons to appear in court for trespassing.

JULY 21

-11:22 p.m.: crime in progress. Blake Edward Nation, 23, of Sidney, was cited with assault on a police officer.

Village log

MONDAY

-2:36 p.m.: crash. Botkins Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Crashes

Braydin Aleczandar Monnin, 18, of Troy, was cited with assured clear distance after deputies responded to a five-vehicle crash on July 28 at 6:37 a.m.

Monnin was traveling northwest bound on state Route 29 when he rear-ended Ted A. Hutson, 64, of Sidney. As a result, Hutson rear-ended Diane Marie Watercutter, 57, of Anna, who rear-ended Jacob Andrew Lawrence Oldiges, 30, of Sidney, who rear-ended Abigail May George, 18, of Anna. Oldiges and George traveled across state Route 274 and came to rest in a ditch.

The vehicle Monnin was driving was towed by Elmer’s Towing; the vehicle Watercutter was driving was towed by Meyer’s Towing; and the vehicle George was driving was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

Monnin was taken by Minster EMS to Wilson Health with possible injuries; Hutson was taken by New Bremen EMS to Wilson Health with suspected serious injuries; Watercutter was taken by New Bremen EMS to the Joint Township Hospital in St. Marys with suspected minor injuries; and Oldiges and George were evaluated by New Bremen EMS but not taken to a medical facility.

• Braydin Aleczandar Monnin, 18, of Troy, was cited with assured clear distance after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on July 25 at 6:44 a.m.

Isabella Marie Koenig, 16, of Botkins, was traveling westbound on state Route 274 and Monnin was behind her. Koenig attempted to turn left onto East Shelby Road when Monnin rear-ended her.

• Eric S. Rumpf, 42, of Wapakoneta, was cited with improper parking after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on July 23 at 9:53 p.m.

Melanie A. Fogt, 65, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Fort Loramie Swanders Road. The rear of Rumpf’s vehicle was stuck in the ditch on the right-hand side and the front of the vehicle was sticking out in the roadway. Fogt struck the front of Rumpf’s vehicle.

• Adam L. Ott, 48, of Pemberton, was cited with failure to control after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on July 22 at 2:44 a.m.

Ott was traveling southbound on Main Street in Pemberton when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a parked car in a driveway owned by Wayne A. Soper, of Pemberton.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:09 a.m. to 1:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-10:20 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell