Fort Loramie Historical Association Fund created

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Historical Association has created an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County to help its work to preserve history and educate the public of the Fort Loramie area.

“Fort Loramie is the location of several historic sites, including the 1769 trading post of French-Canadian trader Pierre-Louis de Lorimier and the 1795 supply fort built by General Anthony Wayne; and it was also intersected by the Greenville Treaty Line and the Miami-Erie Canal,” said Association President Mike Busse. “The Fort Loramie Historical Association relies on the generosity of those interested in preserving our local history, including the historic buildings that house museum artifacts, the expansion of our collection, and the delivery of educational programs and events to the public.”

“Creating a Community Foundation fund will offer us the opportunity to make the public aware of our mission and needs, and support us in these endeavors.”

The Association owns and operates the Wilderness Trail Museum at 37 N. Main St., Fort Loramie, which sits on the banks of what was once the Miami-Erie Canal. The 1853 building, which was at one time a boarding house for canal travelers, has been transformed into a museum that houses not only artifacts from the trading post and fort, but also from the entire history of the village, which was primarily settled by German immigrants. The Association hosts a variety of programs and events at the museum for the local community and history lovers from all over, and also assists genealogists with family research.

Gifts to the Fort Loramie Historical Association Fund are welcome and may be made by a check payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with a memo line or accompanying note indicating the fund name. Credit card gifts may be made through the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and clicking the donate button on the home page.