Aubrie Clark, 7, of Sidney, picks out a bottle of body wash at Walmart on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The body wash was one of the every day toiletries that Aubrie bought with money she made from a lemonade stand that also sold baked goods and car window decals. The roughly $1,000 worth of toiletries, along with all leftover money, will be donated to Mercy Mission House. Aubrie’s first attempt at a lemonade stand only had five customers. Her mom, Ashleigh Clark, went onto social media and posted that her daughter would be having another lemonade stand on Sunday, July 30. This time over 100 customers came to Aubrie’s stand. Aubrie’s grandma, Melissa Journell, helped Aubrie make the baked goods and decals for the stand. Aubrie is also the daughter of Tylor Clark. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Aubrie Clark and her brother pose with members of the Sidney Fire Department who showed up to her successful lemonade stand on Sunday, July 30. Photo retrieved from Ashleigh Clark on The Sidney Ohio Community Forum Facebook page. Photo retrieved from Ashleigh Clark on The Sidney Ohio Community Forum Facebook page. Aubrie Clark and her brother pose next to their first lemonade stand, which only received five customers. Photo retrieved from Ashleigh Clark on The Sidney Ohio Community Forum Facebook page. Aubrie Clark, middle, excited about the turnout to her lemonade stand on Sunday, July 30. Photo retrieved from Ashleigh Clark on The Sidney Ohio Community Forum Facebook page.

SIDNEY – A seven-year-old recently raised about $1,800 for the Mercy Mission House through a lemonade stand outside of her house.

Before the successful lemonade stand, Aubrie Clark ran a stand for the same cause with a goal of $350 and only received five customers. Aubrie’s mother, Ashleigh Clark, documented her daughter’s journey on The Sidney Ohio Community Forum Facebook page and mentioned her daughter was discouraged about the small turnout but would be trying again on Sunday, July 30. This time, members of the community came out in droves to support her, from members of the fire department to motorcycle riders.

This wasn’t the first time Aubrie has raised money for a cause, and it most likely won’t be the last. She is already planning on holding a fundraiser to buy kids toys for Christmas.

“The very first one she ever did was to Dayton Children’s, the reasoning behind that one is because they saved her life when she was born and we raised almost $700, then she raised money at Christmas time selling baked good items and it was about $400 and we bought one family Christmas. Then last year she raised the money for back to school where we got about 20 book bags and all had supplies in them,” said Aubrie’s mother, Ashleigh Clark. “As for the Christmas fundraiser she is coming up with many ideas of what she wants to do. I know she does want to buy a lot of toys and have Santa give it to the kids so it’s going to be an event of somewhat but we’re still working out the details.”

“We would like to tell everyone thank you for all the love and support that was shown to Aubrie. Words cannot express how grateful we are to this community. We almost lost her when she was born but God had other plans for her to be on this Earth. She is a true angel wanting to give back to people. These are all her ideas; she is the one that comes up with how she wants to raise the money and where she wants to give the money to,” Ashleigh concluded.