Sidney Police Chief Mark McDonough, left, helps Wesden Garlinger, 7, of Anna, take aim at a target while Wesden completed an obstacle course at downtown Sidney’s 2023 National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Wesden is the son of Aric Garlinger and Charden Wion.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Nicole Stone, 2, reaches out for a white toy statue that comes with coloring markers held by her dad, Arthur Stone. Watching is Nicole’s mom, Molly Stone, all of Sidney. The present was handed out at a booth that was run by Agape Distribution, Toys for Tots and Good360. The booth was taking part in downtown Sidney’s 2023 National Night Out.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Colten Hughes, 4, of Sidney, crawls through an obstacle course run by The Valley Church at downtown Sidney’s 2023 National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Colten is the son of Avery Howell.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Oliver Macke, 8, of Sidney, eats cotton candy he got from Realtor Paula Hill during downtown Sidney’s 2023 National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Oliver is the son of Chris and Sarah Macke.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Guinevere Schutte, 3, of Sidney, aims a fire hose with help from Sidney firefighter Jeff Simon, of Russia, at downtown Sidney’s 2023 National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Guinevere is the daughter of Rose Schutte and Jeff Simon.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Samuel Carr, 2, of Sidney, carries fire hose over his shoulder as he runs through a Sidney Fire Department obstacle course at downtown Sidney’s 2023 National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Samuel is the son of Elizabeth and Chase Carr.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Birkemeier is doused with water as he sits in a miniature version of a dunk tank. Instead of falling into a water filled tank Birkemeier only had a bucket of water fall on his head when someone hit a bullseye at downtown Sidney’s 2023 National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
