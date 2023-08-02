COLUMBUS — The Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program has been expanded to cover trade credentialing assistance, as well as covering courses leading to a two-year or four-year college degree.

“Every Ohioan deserves the opportunity to reach their God-given potential,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “This expansion will provide more options for Soldiers and Airmen to learn new skills to continue advancing and meeting their career goals.”

Ohio National Guard members who are interested in earning a trade certification or licensure, such as becoming a welder, personal trainer, EMT, crane operator, private pilot, or another trade, can get their training costs covered through the expanded Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program.

“The scholarship program expansion allows Soldiers and Airmen to develop in-demand, marketable skills that will help them find high-paying civilian jobs,” said Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

The expansion of the scholarship program allows Soldiers and Airmen to develop trade skills not necessarily aligned to their military occupational specialty. There are currently 119 programs being offered at 395 schools across Ohio and more are being added.

“Service in the Ohio National Guard has long provided a pathway to career and education advancement for the men and women who serve their state and communities in uniform on a part-time basis,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris, Jr., Ohio adjutant general. “The expansion of the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program will enable us to help more Soldiers and Airmen prepare for careers during and after their military service.”

Learn more about the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program at https://ong.ohio.gov/members/ong/education/index.html.