DAYTON – Miami Valley Hospital placed ninth among all Ohio hospitals in the latest annual rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.

According to a press release from Miami Valley, the hospital, which is part of Premier Health, again had the best performance among all hospitals in the Dayton region.

The distinction includes Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood and Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville.

The hospital was ranked “high-performing” in 10 areas of care: heart failure; heart attack; colon cancer surgery; hip replacement; knee replacement; diabetes; prostate cancer surgery; leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma; maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy); and stroke.

“Premier Health is committed to quality patient care and improving the health of the communities we serve,” said Michael Riordan, president and CEO of Premier Health. “This acknowledgement from U.S. News and World Report demonstrates that our team of physicians, providers, nurses, clinical and support professionals excel in providing patient care at our hospitals each and every day. They inspire us all.”

In addition, Premier Health’s Atrium Medical Center received a “high-performing” designation for heart attack and stroke, while Upper Valley Medical Center received a “high-performing” designation for maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy).

To see the full list of rankings, go to www.usnews.com.