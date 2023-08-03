Sales Rep. Brooke Hall, left, gives Elijah Hunter, 11, a polka dot bag as Elijah’s mom, Brandi Hunter, stands with her. Elijah is going into the 5th grade. On Sunday, July 30, Round Room LLC was hosting their 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Each backpack included pencils, paper, a pencil box, folder, a ruler and glue.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News