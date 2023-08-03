Relay for Life to be held Aug. 4

Attending the 2022 Shelby County Relay for Life luminaria lighting are, left to right, Kayden Wesbecher, his sister, Addyson Wesbecher, and Janet Langley, all of Sidney.Kayden and Addyson are the children of Aaron Wesbecher and Sarah Wesbecher. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Relay for Life will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, starting with survivor registration at 4:30 p.m. on the courthouse square, 100 E. Court St. The organization has already raised $42,803.81 with a goal of $65,000.

This year there are 14 teams and 82 participants. The current top participant is Jennifer Lyons at $6,033 and the top team is Ferguson Construction at $15,820. The theme is Dr. Seuss with the motto of “I do not like cancer here or there, I do not like cancer anywhere.”

“This year, we’ve had many different forms of fundraising. There have been car shows, garage sales, Touch a Truck with Ferguson Construction, volunteer seating attendants for the Country Concert, and A Night of Mystery & Dinner with Connection Point Church,” said Lyons, an event leadership team (ELT) committee member. “We hope to reach and exceed our goal again this year of $65,000. But we can only do that with the continued love and support from our community.”

“Teams will be set up on the square, offering fun, food, and entertainment/prizes. The blood mobile will also be downtown and ready to accept blood donations. Luminarias will be available the night of the relay for those who were unable to purchase them before the event. Our final bank night (the last night to turn in money) will be Aug. 28 at the Moose,” Lyons concluded.

The schedule for the night is as follows:

• 4:30-5:30 p.m. survivor registration/open luminaria sales

• 5-9 p.m. blood drive

• 5:30 p.m. opening ceremony

• 5:45 p.m. survivor lap

• 6 p.m. survivor dinner

• 6:15-8:30 p.m. entertainment

• 6:15-9 p.m. team walks

• 9 p.m. team tent sales stop

• 9 p.m. luminaria ceremony begins

• 9:30 p.m. tent sales and walking resumes

• 10-10:30 p.m. free T-shirt making

• 10:30 p.m. closing ceremony begins; team recognition and totals announced

• 10:45 p.m. last lap of 2023 and first lap of 2024

• 11 p.m. wrap up

For more information, visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=104736. The participant and/or survivor registration form link is https://mcusercontent.com/0cf046da0a59c4671cf2e1ae1/files/e23f5056-ac03-62c7-9a73-0cfa69e0150a/Survivor_Form.pdf and the luminaria registration form link is https://mcusercontent.com/0cf046da0a59c4671cf2e1ae1/files/7d38cdc0-b356-d049-59e4-035e72dc465f/2023_Relay_Luminaria_Form.pdf.