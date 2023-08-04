Amy Downey, of Sidney, lights a luminaria in honor of her mom, Rhonda Pence, who passed away from cancer. Downey was attending the 2023 Relay for Life of Shelby County which was dedicated to the memory of Rhonda Pence who was involved with the Relay for Life of Shelby County ever since its first event 23-years-ago. Watching Downey light the candle are, left to right, Rhonda’s nephew, Ryan Beckstedt, of Sidney, her son Aaron Downey and Aaron’s fiance, Morgan Walters, both of Piqua, and Rhonda’s brother, Rod Beckstedt, of Houston. The relay was held on the courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 4.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News