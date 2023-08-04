2023 Relay for Life

Amy Downey, of Sidney, lights a luminaria in honor of her mom, Rhonda Pence, who passed away from cancer. Downey was attending the 2023 Relay for Life of Shelby County which was dedicated to the memory of Rhonda Pence who was involved with the Relay for Life of Shelby County ever since its first event 23-years-ago. Watching Downey light the candle are, left to right, Rhonda’s nephew, Ryan Beckstedt, of Sidney, her son Aaron Downey and Aaron’s fiance, Morgan Walters, both of Piqua, and Rhonda’s brother, Rod Beckstedt, of Houston. The relay was held on the courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 4.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ferguson Construction employee Megan Snyder, of Sidney, lights luminarias in front of the Team Ferguson Construction Relay for Life of Shelby County booth on the courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 4. Snyder lost her grandpa, Jim Benson, to lung cancer. Her mom, Kathy Marsh, was diagnosed with breast cancer and her dad, John Marsh, was diagnosed with bladder cancer. Kathy Marsh is a member of the 2023 Relay for Life committee.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kenadee Davis, left, 11, holds onto a fishing pole as Bob Alexander, both of Sidney, attaches a prize to it. The fishing game was part of the Team Alexander booth that took part in the 2023 Relay for Life of Shelby County on the Courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 4. Kenadee is the daughter of Kelli and Josh Davis.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cancer survivor Russell Neth, of Sidney, covers his heart as the National Anthem is sung by Stephanie Hale at the start of the 2023 Relay For Life of Shelby County event. The relay was held on the Courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 4.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

2023 Relay Committee member Kathy Marsh, of Sidney, talks about developing cancer and how she wishes for a cure not just for her cancer but a cure for everyones cancer. The 2023 Relay for Life of Shelby County on Friday, Aug. 4.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

People take part in the Survivors Lap during the 2023 Relay for Life of Shelby County on Friday, Aug. 4.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Paisley Wise, left, 2, stands next to a pool as her family friend Kathy Husemann, of Maplewood, reaches for a balloon that Paisley threw in. Paisley and Husemann were attending the 2023 Relay for Life of Shelby County on the Courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 4. They were supporting Team Sidney First United Methodist Church. Paisley is the daughter of Ryan Wise and Samantha Riffle.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

At the Team Wilson Health booth are, left to right, Erin Bremke, of Sidney, Betsy Bremke, of Troy, and Annette Schroerlucke, of Sidney. The three were taking turns signing up for a basket raffle. The booth was at the 2023 Relay for Life of Shelby County on the Courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 4.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Team Connection Point Church of God members Patty Wood, left, and Ginny Collier, both of Sidney, put together chicken dinners at the 2023 Relay for Life of Shelby County on the Courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 4.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Rosemary Kleinatland, far right, 8, of Sidney, fist bumps Lee Agne as Maggie Kelley, both of Dayton, watches during 2023 Relay for Life of Shelby County. The event was held on the Courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 4. Rosemary is the daughter of Samantha and Dylan Olding. Agne and Kelley are members of the group Hero Strong.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Paul Mays, left to right, of Piqua, has his blood drawn by phlebotomist Devin Garybush, of Dayton, as Hero Strong members Lee Agne, Maggie Kelley and Ryan Kelbel, all of Dayton. The Community Blood Center/Community Tissues Services blood mobile was parked at the 2023 Relay for Life of Shelby County on Friday, Aug. 4.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

