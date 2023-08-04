SIDNEY – The Shelby County Commissioners approved two resolutions to place tax levies on the November election.

They declared it necessary to renew and declaring intent to proceed with election for a Shelby County Historical Society levy for 0.25 mills that provides for maintenance and operation of free public museums of history during business in July.

The commissioners also declared it necessary and declared intent to proceed with election to levy a replacement and increase for a 0.60 mill tax in excess of the 10-mill limitation for the purpose of providing and maintaining health services, as requested by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

Four bids were received for the 2023 Highway Paint Striping Program and taken under advisement. The bid was awarded to Aero-Mark, Inc. with a contract amount of $127,691. Two bids were also received for the Rangeline Road Rehabilitation Project Rebid, and the bid was awarded to Brumbaugh Construction with a contract amount of $180,000.

Another adopted resolution approved changing the color of the courthouse lights to green in August to promote Child Support Awareness Month.

Weekly expenditures were approved totaling $4,023,615.33 (July 6), $5,881,501.40 (July 13), $2,025,148.24 (July 20), and $537,808.80 (July 27). Sales tax revenue of $173,646.09 was transferred from the general fund to the engineer’s fund, and $173,646.10 was transferred to the capital improvement fund.