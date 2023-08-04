Dayton’s 2023 Art in the City event set for Aug. 5

DAYTON – The Downtown Dayton Partnership’s seventh annual AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event, Art in the City, makes its return on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Artists and art lovers of all ages are invited to learn more about their favorite mediums, take part in hands-on activities, and create lasting memories downtown, said a Downtown Dayton Partnership’s press release.

With over 300 local artists, 100+ live performances, and more than 30 hands-on activities happening between Friday and Saturday, there’s something for guests of all ages at Art in the City. Event booklets are available now online and at participating downtown businesses to help guests navigate a day full of workshops, interactive projects, live performances, the Art Bazaar on Aug. 5, a Juried Art Show, and so much more happening at venues around downtown Dayton.

“This annual event puts a spotlight on the creativity of downtown Dayton and has become a favorite of so many”, says Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton partnership, in the release. “We are thrilled to welcome thousands of new and returning visitors to downtown to experience this free and family-friendly community celebration of our local artists.”

The Art in the City First Friday pre-pARTy is set to kick off on Friday, Aug. 4. Guests will find special art-themed events, Parties on the Patio, and get their first look at the 30 entries for this year’s Juried Art Show, juried by the Dayton Society of Artists. A Party on the Patio schedule, Juried Art Show map, and other First Friday listings are available in the Art in the City event guide and on the First Friday Facebook page.

Several of this year’s Art in the City features will continue even after Saturday, Aug. 5. Visitors should hold on to their event guides even after the completion of the event in order to enjoy lasting installations such as the Juried Art Show, Art Wraps, public art, and downtown’s signature galleries. Voting for the Juried Art Show will begin on Dayton.com during the Art in the City pre-pARTy on First Friday, Aug. 4, and will continue for two weeks after the event through Friday, August 18. Permanent installations and a self-guided mural & public art tour will be available to downtown visitors year-round. Art in the City is a program of the Downtown Dayton Partnership and is sponsored by AES Ohio, Dayton.com, the Ohio Arts Council, and Dayton Live. Art in the City is supported in part by a Special Projects Grant funded by the Montgomery County Arts & Cultural District and administered by Culture Works. Additional support is provided by PNC and the Jack W & Sally D. Eichelberger Foundation. More information about AES Ohio Summer in the City is available online at downtowndayton.org. Pick up AES Ohio Summer in the City calendars at downtown businesses or at DDP info tables during signature events.