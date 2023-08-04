By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY – Michigan Metal Coatings Company will move in and start hiring early next year at a new plant at 930-990 Vandemark Road in Sidney.

In a press release from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office and the Ohio Department of Development, it stated the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed and approved economic development proposals from JobsOhio and its regional partners at a monthly meeting, including the new Michigan Metal Coatings Company plant.

“Michigan Metal Coatings Company (Shelby County) expects to create 60 full-time positions, generating $3.57 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new location in Sidney. Michigan Metal Coating is an accredited applicator of the Geomet and Doerken systems. They are a leader in the application of chromium-free, corrosion-resistant coating systems for Tier 1 automotive customers. The TCA approved a 1.357%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project,” the release said.

“The city and county teams are very fortunate about this acquisition. Currently, the city is also in the process of approving our own local job creation tax credit, which will be approved at the next scheduled council meeting,” Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher said. “We would add that the project will consist of adding three Zinc-Flake coating lines (two Bulk-Processing & 1-DDS Rack System). The main driver of the project is to offer better services to existing customers, along with continued growth and expansion of the MMC/MC Systems organization, and finally, new customer acquisition based on technology and proximity.”

“Sidney was fortunate to land this well-established manufacturer, as a premier supplier to the automotive industry. We would like to thank the state, Dayton Development Coalition, and Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership for their help in landing this lead,” Bowsher concluded.

Michigan Metal Coatings Company is owned by MC Systems from Japan and currently consists of two facilities totaling 150,000 square feet in Port Huron, Michigan, with 92 employees. For more information, visit the website at https://michiganmetalcoatings.com/.