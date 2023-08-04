Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY — The recreation board will meet on Monday, Aug. 7, at 4:15 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Anna Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the village hall.

B0tkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda include approving the treasurer’s report, hearing committee reports, hiring personnel, approving the bus routes, establishing tuition rates, approve an agreement with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for a school resource officer, approve raises for job classifieds, accept a donation and set a special meeting for Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.