125 years

August 4, 1898

Misses Irma Bimel, Della Dickensheets, Edna Gartley, Hallie Hoskins, Inez Dill and Florence Markland gave a very pleasing entertainment at the home of A.L. Markland, on South Main Avenue, last evening. A stage had been erected in the barn and the large audience was seated in the backyard. The affair was given to raise money to buy a croquet set and the young ladies realized $7.35.

——-

The Stevenson well No. 3 on the H.H. Ruese farm near Kettlersville, came in Friday and will make a 100 barrels a day. Lock Two Oil company’s sixth well on the Henry Schroeder farm came in Saturday and will make a 20 barrel well.

100 years

August 4, 1923

The Sidney golfers defeated Greenville club members in a match tournament at the Country Club yesterday afternoon. The score was 29 to 9. Clean sweeps of their matches were made by I.B. Huffman, Richard Wagner, Val Lee, Harry Hess, C.F. Loudenback and Cable Wagner.

——-

The term of Postmaster Val Lee at the Sidney post office expires tomorrow night and up to the present hour no one has been named to succeed him. Under the law, the postmaster holds office until his successor has been appointed and qualified and indications are that he will hold on for some time to come.

75 years

August 4, 1948

The Sidney Board of Education at its meeting last evening officially accepted the East Salem school district as a part of the Sidney school system, thus bringing to a close several years of legal proceedings. There are approximately 25 high school students and 60 grade school students included in the district.

——-

A cablegram from Frankfurt, Germany expresses thanks that the looked-for gift of food from Sidney and Shelby County is on its way to them by the Neighbors in Action program. The cabled message came by way of Washington from the office of the military government in Frankfurt, Germany.

50 years

August 4, 1973

Miss Linda Fifer has been named to the dean’s list for the spring quarter at Kent State University, Kent, Ohio. Miss Fifer is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Fifer, Sidney,

——-

RUSSIA – Wilson Monnin, janitor in the Russia School System, retired effective Aug. 1. The position is presently open.

25 years

August 4, 1998

PIQUA – It was surprising that Marla Flinn could even find time to play in the Dayton District Women’s Golf Association stroke play tournament held at the Piqua Country Club Thursday and Friday of last week. She was the tournament’s organizer, which meant she had to take all the entries, set up the tee times, etc. But not only did she find time to play, she found the skill to win, taking the Senior Division with an 18-hole score of 155. The only score in the entire tournament better than that came from Diana Schwab’s 152. Schwab is a two-time Ohio Women’s Amateur champion.

——-

The Sidney Parks and Recreation Board is expected to submit just over $125,000 in capital improvement projects to city council. Parks and Recreation Director Bob New discussed the 1999 capital improvement budget during the rec board meeting Monday. Of the $125,700 proposed budget, New said $50,000 would be set aside for the proposed skateboard park. He estimated it would cost anywhere from $7,000 to $10,000 just to staff the park.

