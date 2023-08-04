Recognizing the importance of Sidney’s Inflow and Infiltration Program and the popularity of a local firm in completing the necessary work for homeowners, ScoresBroadcast.com has partnered with this business to help sustain efforts to inform local residents.

J and J Brautigam, which provides a unique underground plumbing service, is one of many different kinds of organizations in the region teaming with ScoresBroadcast to promote the coverage of high school sports.

The “underground plumbing specialist” has been successful inspecting city residents’ drains and sewer systems by using video cameras and re-lining all or part of their systems to make them compliant with city code and I and I Program requirements. Often, the work is done with little or no digging.

This past school year, SCORES — which stands for the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System — produced 99 broadcasts of high school football, boys and girls basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball. The online play-by-play service is available free of charge to Internet listeners. Schools covered include Sidney High School, Lehman Catholic and those in the Shelby County Athletic League and Midwest Athletic Conference.

ScoresBroadcast.com announced it was pleased to partner with J and J Brautigam, which SCORES called “a productive, high-tech, and competitively priced organization” dedicated to meeting the needs of Sidney and its homeowners. J and J Brautigam serves the entire west central Ohio area.

Audio commercials streamed during game broadcasts highlight homeowners expressing their satisfaction with the service of J and J Brautigam. Messages detail the firm’s services including tile repair, spotlining and complete lining for sewer and water lines, and, of course, excavation and grading. The underground video cameras enable homeowners to actually see system breaks and blockages.

J and J Brautigam offers 35 years of experience. It’s known for a safe, non-invasive and environmentally friendly “jetting” treatment which clears blocked drains and clogged sinks and toilets, for example.

“ScoresBroadcast reaches so many people,” said Jeffrey Brautigam, who is the co-owner of the “underground plumber” with his wife Jennifer. “The game broadcasts are a super, affordable way to market your product or service.”

ScoresBroadcast.com works to create top-of-mind awareness among the public for its sponsoring organizations. As many as 2,800 or 2,900 IP addresses join SCORES for the coverage of individual high school games.

Business success starts with retaining customers, Jeffrey Brautigam indicated.

“For a brand to stand out, it must not be perceived as any other store or website, rather an entity that is trusted by customers,” he said. “Earning a reputation of dependability and reliability from our clients is our goal on every single job.”

“Don’t sweat it, just jet it, with Brautigam,” the high school sports play-by-play service communicates to its 300,000 or so listeners each high school sports season.

SCORES kicks off its 2023 football campaign from Minster on Friday, Aug. 18, when the Wildcats host Fort Loramie. Each club should be a serious playoff contender. The pregame segment with coaches interviews begins at 6:25 p.m.

Lehman Catholic is covered by SCORES on the second Saturday of the season. Sidney at Xenia is the featured contest on Friday, Sept. 1. Fort Loramie hosts Versailles on Aug. 25.

SCORES was conceived in 2006 when the local radio station ended five decades of tradition and dropped local sports coverage. The online service has broadcasted nearly 1,500 high school sports contests. Its following continues to grow.