Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Jonathan Fluentes, 26, of Sidney, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $155 fine.

Malachi D. Hutchinson, 20, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $180 fine.

Christopher David Woodard, 35, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Stacy Marie Rossi, 41, of Bethel, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gary L. Cox, 70, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nadia Harley Jean Pleiman, 18, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nancy L. Baber, 50, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Hayden Marcus Quinter, 18, of Houston, was charged with driving on closed highway, $130 fine.

Weston Neil Gardner, 23, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Thy Soun, 41, of Hamilton, Ontario, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gregory Dale Anderson, 26, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel Bradfield, 22, of Churubusco, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael James Jones, 58, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Rick Aaron Howerton, 53, of Lebanon, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ryan M. Nagel, 36, of Troy, was charged with driving under suspension and reasonable control, $236 fine.

Chelsie L. Baldwin, 29, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driving under restrictions and speeding – both charges dismissed, $107 fine.

Randi Kay Trapp, 38, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at intersections, $136 fine.

Christian D.C. Wita, 18, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance and distracted driving enhancement, $230 fine.

Audrey E. Hood, 31, of Greenville, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Michael Joseph Bishop, 22, of Fairborn, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Hershel S. Wright, 83, of Lewistown, was charged with failure to stop at traffic light, $130 fine.

Terry L. Burden, 50, of Jackson Center, was charged with turning at intersections, $130 fine.

Kaydence Jovita Dorsten, 18, of Piqua, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Mason Matthew Simindinger, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Judy Loraine Miller, 67, of Russells Point, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David E. Whitt, 47, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions – child support, and assured clear distance – both dismissed, $111 fine.

Jessica Yolanda Foureman, 40, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Caleb Exley, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Roy F. Morrison, Jr., 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Angel R. Hess, 33, of Piqua, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Jeffrey J. Clark, 60, of Piqua, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Christopher Rigel, 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Shailyn M. Gibson, 35, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Aaron D. Harmon, 42, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ian W. Anderson, 25, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone