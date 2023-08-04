Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Steven Eric Paulus, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nickolas Lee Mowery, 23, of Bradford, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Hunter Michael Chase Gentry, 20, of New Carlisle, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Ashley Paige Frilling, 25, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William E. Brining, 65, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Ethan Michael Pohlschneider, 19, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lennon Michael Larry Morrow, 25, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Wesley Michael Hoover, 33, of Box Elder, South Dakota, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John E. Creech, 56, of London, Kentucky, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Daniel Finn Blosser, 30, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hugo Jesus Avendano, 19, of Tipp City, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Kari Ann Eilerman, 46, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James E. Kemmler, 59, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Lee McWhorter, 52, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with follow too closely/ACDA, $130 fine.

Victoria Lorri Williams, 35, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Gilbert Hampton, 52, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Angel Fink, 38, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ollie R. Jacobs, 23, of Degraff, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Aaron J. Akel, 20, of Riverview, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aaron Scott Haynes, 20, of Anna, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Eli C. Mariano, 86, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Jozlin C. Taylor, 20, of Piqua, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

William C. Barnett, 56, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Shailyn M. Gibson, 35, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Melanie K. Merzke, 34, of Sidney, was charged with signals before changing course, $136 fine.

Payton Leanne Engle, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rachel Renea Bergman, 36, of North Star, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kyle Thomas Cokeley, 32, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jasmine Lynne Chloupek, 29, of Plainfield, Indiana, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Anthony James Farkas, 34, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Nabil Al Anizi, 55, of Suwanee, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Adekunle Adetoyinbo, 71, of Eastpointe, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph Boyd Alexander, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shiloh L. Bowersock, 28, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Olga Kovalchuk, 27, of New Baltimore, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Elmo D. Boyd, 69, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mike Dorn Cassh, 69, of Monroe, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Clare Bridget Chambers, 20, of Westlake, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Thomas Craft, 37, of Melvindale, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michelle R. Davis, 55, of Frankfort, Kentucky, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Payton Xavier Fergus, 21, of Piqua, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

David Ryan Flaugher, 40, of Florence, Kentucky, was charged with following too closely/assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Andrea Catherine Homan, 37, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel John Martinez, 27, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chad E. Mikesell, 53, of New Madison, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Frank Joseph Mikolajewski, 47, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alex Jacob Montgomery, 19, of Lewisburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew Kiley Owens, 49, of Eubank, Kentucky, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Jennifer Alyson Rand, 53, of Wilmore, Kentucky, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Christiana A. Rittenhouse, 52, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Melissa M. Scearce, 32, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stephen John Sporek, 21, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Henry Sherrod Spraggs, 59, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brett Sullenberger, 53, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Leslie R. Thornberry, 62, of Edgewood, Kentucky, was charged with signal lights, $130 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone