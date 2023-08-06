Photos: Sidney scrimmages Northmont to conclude first week of practice

A Northmont player scores a touchdown as two Sidney players trail during a scrimmage on Saturday morning at Sidney Memorial Stadium. It was the first look the public was able to see of the new-look Yellow Jackets, under the guidance of first-year coach Dave Taynor. Preseason practice began Monday, and the scrimmage marked the end of the first week of practice for both squads. The Thunderbolts, which finished 5-6 last season, outscored Sidney five touchdowns to one. The scrimmage consisted of different phases, with both teams starting with two possessions apiece of seven plays. Both squads got three possessions of normal down-and-distance play starting at their own 35, and both had possessions later in the scrimmage starting at the opponent’s 30- and 12-yard line. There were also sections for punts, kickoffs, extra points and field goals. Sidney is scheduled to travel to Chaminade-Julienne for a scrimmage this Friday.

Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News