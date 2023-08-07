Boys golf: Botkins 1st, Russia 2nd in SCAL preview

SIDNEY — Botkins finished first four strokes ahead of Russia for first place in the Shelby County Athletic League preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Botkins junior Ross Dietz finished first individually with a 68, which is a program record 18-hole low score. His performance helped the Trojans finish first in team standings with a 321 score. Russia was second with a 325.

Aside from Dietz, senior JJ Meyer finished second individually with a 71. Botkins’ Elijah Schuller shot a 90 and Carson Heuker shot a 92.

Russia juniors Vince Borchers and Felix Francis and sophomore Mike Voisard each shot 81 and tied for fourth while senior Jude Counts and junior Braylon Cordonnier each shot 82 and tied for eighth.

Houston finished third with a 347 team score, one stroke ahead of Fort Loramie. Houston junior Tanner Voisard finished third individually by shooting an 80. Senior Ethan Lukey shot 82 and tied for eighth. Sophomore Luke Crim shot 91 and junior Reagan Steiner shot 94.

Fort Loramie junior Beau Schafer shot an 81 and tied for fourth. Senior Noah Mannier and sophomore Dawson Tennery each shot 88 and sophomore Jack Cotner each 91.

Anna finished fifth with a 351, Jackson Center finished sixth with a 370 and Fairlawn finished seventh with a 408.

Anna junior Jose Pulfer shot 85, senior Seth Hegemier shot 86 and freshman Reece Pettit shot 88 and freshman Rhylan Platfoot shot 92.

Jackson Center junior Blake Noble shot 85, junior Reed Platfoot shot 90, sophomore Tristan Wooley shot 97 and freshman Anderson Fark shot 98.

Fairlawn sophomore Maddox Abke shot 98, junior Joe Bernardi shot 101, senior Aaron Maddy shot 104 and junior Garrett Maddy shot 105.

