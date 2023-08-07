City record

Police log

SUNDAY

-10:22 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-8:50 p.m.: summons. Brandon Lee Ludwig, 33, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for dogs and other animals running at large.

-8:02 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 200 block of West Poplar Street.

-7:51 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of North Ohio Avenue and East North Street.

-7:31 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of North Main Avenue and Shelby Street.

-4:21 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-3:06 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.

-10:53 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the Sidney area.

-8:03 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue.

-1:37 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Hancock Street.

-12:58 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 900 block of South Main Avenue.

SATURDAY

-9:54 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:36 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of South Main Avenue.

-8:31 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Oak Avenue and Goode Street.

-8 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 10 block of Tawawa Drive.

-7:21 p.m.: warrant. Jeffrey Lynn Epley, 48, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:57 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

-6 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle at mile marker 93 on Interstate 75.

-5:11 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-4:30 p.m.: warrant. Robert Gene Farmer, 40, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:02 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-10:34 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of East North Street.

-7:54 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of Washington Street.

FRIDAY

-11:40 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-9:50 p.m.: crime in progress. Ida Rose Foster, 60, of Sidney, was arrested and cited with disorderly conduct.

-9:50 p.m.: crime in progress. Michael R. Eichelberger, 60, of Sidney, was arrested and cited with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

-4:56 p.m.: assault. Police received a report of a past assault at the police station.

-4:35 p.m.: crash. Police received a report of a hit-skip crash in the Sidney area.

-3:41 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of West Court Street and South Fourth Avenue.

-3:03 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:56 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 700 block of Dingman Street.

-2:38 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police responded to counterfeit money in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-2:08 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 800 block of Chestnut Avenue.

-2:03 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue.

-1:39 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of a past theft at the police station.

-1:18 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 500 block of Rauth Street.

-10:59 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of North Main Avenue.

-9:25 a.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 400 block of Second Avenue.

-6:33 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-2:49 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of Gemini Drive.

Crashes

Isaiah Daniel Sharpe, 19, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 6 at 12:41 a.m.

Sharpe was traveling northwest on Michigan Street when he went off the roadway to the right striking a curb. He then overcorrected, going over the median on the left side into oncoming traffic, then traveled back over the median and struck a street sign. Sharpe was evaluated by Sidney EMS for possible injuries but was not taken to a medical facility.

• Ralph King, 34, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 4 at 3:40 p.m.

Judy Conant, 34, of Sidney, was at the intersection of South Fourth Avenue and state Route 47 and King was behind her and rear-ended her.

• Tabitha Nicole Werling, 35, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 4 at 2:08 p.m.

Werling was reversing out of a driveway on Chestnut Avenue when she struck a parked car on the street owned by Tyler Joseph Thornsberry, of Sidney.

• Nathanial Christopher Eichelberger, 19, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 3 at 8:31 p.m.

Eichelberger was parked on the side of the road on Buckeye Avenue. Taylor Breanne Steenrod, 19, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on Buckeye Avenue when Eichelberger pulled into the roadway, causing a collision.

• Jareth V. Hall, 24, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 3 at 4 p.m.

Hall backed out of a driveway on Fifth Avenue and struck a parked car on the road owned by Nicole J. Godwin, of Degraff.

• Younis Hassen Ahmed, 38, of Dearborn, Michigan, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 2 at 4:46 p.m.

Ahmed and Amber Motycka, 34, of Anna, were in the left turn lane to Interstate 75 on Fair Road. Ahmed, who was driving a semi-truck, attempted to back up to create space for another vehicle to turn and struck Motycka, who was behind him.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on July 29 at 5:32 p.m.

Bobbie Carter, 58, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Fair Road when she said a car in front of her swerved, causing her to swerve and strike a parked car owned by Derrick Basil, of Sidney. Carter was evaluated by EMS personnel with suspected minor injuries but was not taken to a medical facility. Carter’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell