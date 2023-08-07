Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:13 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the 3000 block of Rangeline Road in Russia.

SUNDAY

-7 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 4000 block of Vermont Drive.

-2:19 a.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a hit-skip crash in the 10 block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.

SATURDAY

-10:19 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 30 block of East Greenback Road in Fort Loramie.

FRIDAY

-7:26 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 21000 block of state Route 706.

-6:57 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-6:37 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 8000 block of Fessler Buxton Road.

THURSDAY

-4:22 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

-4:17 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 6000 block of Houston Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-9:04 p.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police responded to vandalism in the 600 block of West State Street.

-4:52 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious person in the 300 block of South Main Street.

THURSDAY

-9:53 p.m.: suspicious person. Fort Loramie Police responded to a suspicious person in the area of Canal Road and state Route 362 in Minster.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9 a.m. to 2:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-11:04 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-2:46 to 8:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-12:10 a.m. to 5:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-3:07 to 8:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell