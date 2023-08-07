Out of the past

125 years

August 7, 1898

Burglars made an unsuccessful attempt to break open the safe of M.D. Burke and company’s grain elevator at Pemberton last night. One fuse had been exploded without effect and another was found on the floor unexploded. It is presumed the burglars were frightened away. They appear to have been professionals.

100 years

August 7, 1923

Eldon Saunders, formerly of the Mall theatre, has purchased the Majestic Gardens confectionery store in the Majestic theatre building of H.M. Wright. Mr. Wright started the Majestic Gardens at the opening of the theatre building.

——-

At the meeting of the board of directors of the Sidney Kiwanis Club last evening, Robert Taylor and Howard Vertner were selected delegates to the state convention of Kiwanis to be held at Cedar Point, August 27-29. Raymond Piper and M.B. McKee were selected as alternates.

75 years

August 7, 1948

Selection of Ralph Wiessinger, Sidney funeral director, to head the 1948 Community Chest campaign was made public today with the election of three new members to the board of directors. Cletus Grilliot, Dorothy Morrison and Jerome Wagner were elected to three-year terms on the board.

——-

The Sidney Singing Soldiers and American Legion band will participate in the program for the department convention. Delegates from Sidney Post No. 217 include: Howard R. Griffith, Adrian Laughlin, Cleon Eaton, Wilbur Slonkosky, Charles R. Benjamin, Jr., Junior Rickey, Don Strohm, Elwood Young and Albert Guerry.

50 years

August 7, 1973

Sidney City School Board last night appointed a new assistant high school principal. Lewis A. Blackford, a member of the Sidney School System for 10 years, was appointed assistant high school principal. He will replace J. William Haag whose resignation was accepted last night.

——-

Debbie Goins, 12-years-old, won second place in the novice twirl held during the American Youth On Parade event held at Notre Dame University, Ind. She was one of over 100 12-year-olds participating in the category in the national event.

25 years

August 7, 1998

Some changes to the education staff at Holy Angels have been made for the new year. Jeanne Schlagetter will teach sixth grade and Jerriann Doll also will teach sixth grade. Dianna Jutte has been hired for the fifth grade. Bert McDade has been hired as the school’s athletic director and physical education instructor.

——-

A number of new staff members have been welcomed to Lehman Catholic High School this year. Jack Albers, mathematics; David Brush, introduction to choir, varsity choir, performing arts, and some sophomore English classes; Debra Garmhausen, freshman English as well as Skill in Reading and Writing; Jean Fries will be joining the English Department and teaching part time; Barb Meyer, computer science; Brian Summers will teach in the social studies department; Rebekah Lawrence, two sections of French I; Jerry Fries, part time in the guidance office and will be coaching varsity boys basketball; Heather Hemm, science; and Michael McClain, science.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.