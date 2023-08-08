MARIA STEIN — The Maria Stein Country Fest started out the 2023 festival by holding a blood drive in collaboration with the Community Blood Center where 34 units of blood were collected, and 16 new donors registered with the Community Blood Center. At the opening ceremonies, Mercer Health announced their donation of AED Units to the three area parks in the Marion Community (Marion Township Park, Chickasaw Park, and Osgood Park) in conjunction with the theme of “Give Another Day … Donate!”

In conjunction with the AED in our area parks, the following businesses purchased auction items to help pay for the maintenance of the AEDs: Klosterman Concrete, Clover Creek Farm, Dynamic Weld, and Sajacks, and funds for another item purchased by Moeller Trucking and Buschur Farms were donated to the Mercer County Cancer Association. Other auction items were purchased by Art & Joyce Moeller, Winners Meats, Moeller Trucking, Sajacks, Gary Lochtefeld, Buschur Farms, Pleiman Landscaping, Access Engineering and Brookside Trucking.

Volleyball Tournament winners was the team sponsored by HDI Inc.

Scholarship Winners were Evan Schlater, Ellie Knapke and Olivia Schulze.

Country Fest Friendly Feud was won by Moeller Trucking Inc.

Quarterback Challenge winners, first place, Cody Wallace (St. Marys), second place,Brayden Mescher (Marion Local), third place, Justin Knouff (Marion Local), fourth place, Will Sensabaugh (Spencerville), fifth plac, Grady Smith (Spencerville)

5K results were best time, Karter Tow 15:46, and best female time, Brianna Medcalf 18:16.

Mini Indy winners were 4-year-old Leo Moeller, son of Curtis and Stephanie Moeller; 5-year-old Michael Schulze, son of Mitchell and Hanna Schulze; and 6-year-old Wyatt Thobe, son of Kurt and Julie Thobe.

Diaper Derby winner was Logan Heitkamp, whose parents are Todd and Katie Heitkamp.

Spike Ball winners were Austin Wendel and Alex Hemmelgarn.

Peyton Otte won the Adult Big Wheel Races.

Bicycle winners were Anna Schwieterman and Sayge Kramer. The bikes were donated by Buschur Farms.

Raffle Winners: first, Marcia Mescher, second, Brad Feltz, third, Theresa DeBrosse, fourth, Lowell Kissinger, fifth, Julie Holscher, sixth, Brad Holdheide, seventh, Mary Jo Poeppelman, eighth, Lisa Moeller, ninth, Adam Kremer, and 10th Kettle Corn vendor.

The Maria Stein Country Fest would like to thank all the visitors, sponsors and volunteers who enjoyed the 2023 Country Fest.