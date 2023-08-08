125 years

August 8, 1898

Earlier this week John Mumford, Francis Stump and Fred Bender went down the river to explore the five-mile cave. They were well armed, each having two guns. They went into the cave about 200 feet and found plenty of water. On seeing some moving object, they thought to be alligators, they quickly retreated to the mouth of the cave and returned home safely.

The directors of the Shelby County Agricultural Institute held a meeting Saturday afternoon to consider a proposition of the Sidney Trotting Association to use the fairgrounds for the September races. A resolution was adopted granting the use of the fairgrounds to the association for $100.

100 years

August 8, 1923

At the meeting of the creditors of the Cherry Cheer Company held before Referee A.C. Link in common pleas court yesterday afternoon, W.J. Emmons was elected as trustee. An effort is being made by the bond-holders of the company to effect a reorganization and take over the business. No decision on this has been reached by the referee.

75 years

August 8, 1948

Formation of the Sidney Box company to take over the operations of the Sidney Paper Box and Novelty company was jointly announced today by George Gagoudy, Sidney manufacturer, and T.H. Cone, of Cincinnati. The factory is located on Wilkinson Avenue. Gagoudy will be chairman of the board of directors, with Thomas A. Cone, president of the firm.

50 years

August 8, 1973

Danny M. Echols, a senior at Sidney High School, will be featured in the Seventh annual Edition of Who’s Who Among American High School Students, 1972-73, the largest student award publication in the nation.

LONDON – Maria Callas, a native of Brooklyn whose voice and temper made her one of the world’s great opera divas, plans to sing publicly next month for the first time in eight years. Miss Callas will sing a program of songs, arias and duets with Italian tenor Giuseppe di Stafano, one of her favorite partners in the golden days when she reigned as queen of divas.

25 years

August 8, 1998

Some of the new faces who will be seen at Houston High School this year are: Gina Sidle, social studies teacher; Tammy Glenn will teach science, Jessica Meyer will be the language arts teacher, Barry Schrock, Health/physical education. The new faces at Hardin Elementary School will be: Michelle Foster, a sixth-grade teacher, Jackie Freeman, art teacher, and Karla Wiederman, learning disabilities tutor.

Hirings at Fairlawn were ongoing in early August. Gary Kline, middle school teacher; Todd Drozeski, fourth-grade teacher; Stacy Cadle, middle school teacher; Leslee Barhorst, fourth-grade teacher; Ronald Decker, guidance counselor; and Beth Butler, reading teacher.

