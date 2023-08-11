Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 E. Court St.

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.

Sidney Records Commission

SIDNEY — The Records Commission will meet on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 3:30 p.m.