SIDNEY — Six Shelby County 4-H members were honored during the Shelby County Fair. They each were named a 2023 Outstanding 4-Her. The Shelby County Outstanding 4-Her award is given out annually to youth who deserve to be celebrated for the positive impact they are making in their communities.

Austin Pleiman was nominated by 4-H adviser Kim Ruhenkamp. Austin Pleiman is a 10 year 4-H member in the Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club and is actively involved in the Fort Loramie FFA Chapter. During his 4-H career, Pleiman has exhibited Rabbit and Beef projects. In addition, he has been involved on the Shelby County Junior Fair Board and has served as a 4-H Camp counselor. Ruhenkamp shared, “Austin has shown that with hard work and dedication, you can achieve your goals. He always has a positive attitude and loves to joke around. He is always willing to help out or jumps in to help without being asked. Austin is a great role model to future 4-Hers and will continue to contribute to the agricultural industry as he continues his education at Ohio State University.”

Leah Meyer was nominated by a person who wished to remain anonymous. Meyer is a 10 year 4-Her in the Anna Livestock 4-H Club and is actively involved in the Anna FFA Chapter. During her 4-H career, Meyer has exhibited Beef and Swine projects. In addition, she has been involved on the Shelby County Junior Fair Board and has served as a 4-H and Cloverbud Camp Counselor. Leah’s nominator shared, “Leah is a great leader which she has demonstrated through her leadership on the Shelby County Junior Fair Board. She is someone that goes the extra mile and is always willing to step up to help her peers. I have no doubt that Leah will take this same energy and work ethic as she continues her education at the Ohio State University to study Agricultural Communications.”

Karli Hiler was nominated by 4-H adviser Bill Clark. Hiler is a 10-year 4-Her in the Scissors to Sheep 4-H Club. During her 4-H career, Hiler has exhibited rabbit projects and various pre-fair projects. In addition, she has been involved on the Shelby County Junior Fair Board and served as a Cloverbud Camp counselor. Clark shared Hiler “has grown both as a person and as a leader throughout 4-H career. She is someone that is not afraid to step up when an opportunity presents itself. Karli remains active in her church, community, and organizations she is involved with. We wish Karli luck as she attends The Ohio State University this fall.”

Porter Depinet was nominated by a group who wished to remain anonymous. Depinet is a member of the Perry Livestock 4-H Club. During his 4-H career, Depinet has taken various poultry projects. In addition, he has been involved with the Shelby County Junior Fair Board and has served as a 4-H and Cloverbud camp counselor. His nominator shared that “Of all of the teens that have come through the JFB, there are few that have had the growth as Porter. It is amazing to see how far he has come during his time on the board. Porter is always willing to lend a helping hand whenever there are tasks that need done.” We want to wish Porter luck as he enters this next chapter.”

Sable Ruhenkamp was nominated by a person who wished to remain anonymous. Ruhenkamp is a 10 year member of the Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club and actively involved in the Fort Loramie FFA Chapter. In addition, Ruhenkamp has been involved on the Shelby County Junior Fair Board. Throughout her 4-H career, she has exhibited market swine projects. Her nominator shared that “Sable is one of those people that is a silent worker. You often don’t hear much out of her, but she is always willing to step up and help her team out. I expect that Sable will take this same work ethic to Bowling Green where she will be continuing her education.”

Samantha Jacobs was nominated by 4-H adviser Sally Behr. Jacobs is a 10 year 4-Her in the Merry Mod Makers 4-H Club. Throughout her 4-H career, she has held various club officer positions. Behr shared that Jacob’s “knowledge and leadership has guided members in various Creative Arts projects. She is very involved with her church, community, and school. When she isn’t busy with above listed items, Samantha babysits for many families, cleans houses, and works at Al’s Bar & Grill. Samantha’s positive goals in life are sure to take her places. We wish her luck in her next chapter of life.”