Patrol investigates fatal crash on County Road 25A

PIQUA – A Piqua woman and an Urbana man both lost their life in a fatal crash Friday on Country Road 25A near East Miami Shelby Road.

According to a press release from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

David Lynch, 19, of Urbana, was operating a 2015 Nissan Rogue westbound on East Miami Shelby Road and Hannah Combs, 27, of Piqua, was operating a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on County Road 25A when both vehicles collided head-on as the vehicle operated by Lynch pulled onto County Road 25A.

Lynch and Combs were both pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Nissan and a passenger in the Chevy were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers from the patrol’s crash reconstruction unit are assisting with the investigation.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Sidney, Piqua and Lockington Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.