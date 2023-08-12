Home Sports Friday scoreboard: Botkins boys golf beats Fort Recovery Sports Friday scoreboard: Botkins boys golf beats Fort Recovery By Staff Reports - August 12, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Boys golf Troy 159, Sidney 170 Botkins 164, Fort Recovery 171 Riverside 204, Troy Christian 215 Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football: Sidney offense shines in scrimmage against Chaminade-Julienne Wednesday scoreboard: Russia finishes 1st at Kendig Memorial, sets program record Tuesday scoreboard: Botkins finishes 2nd at Fort Loramie Invitational Weather Sidney clear sky enter location 70.9 ° F 72.2 ° 68.5 ° 96 % 2.3mph 0 % Sat 81 ° Sun 83 ° Mon 77 ° Tue 73 ° Wed 69 °