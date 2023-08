Jillian Zimpfer, left, 17, was crowned 2023 Bremenfest Queen and Jill Osterfeld, 7, both of New Bremen, was crowned 2023 Little Miss Bremenfest. The two took part in the 48th Annual Bremenfest Parade on Sunday, Aug. 13. Zimpfer is the daughter of Ryan and Erin Zimpfer. Jill is the daughter of Ryan and Carin Osterfeld.

