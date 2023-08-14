Artist reunites with painting given to Neil Armstrong

RJ Ogren stands in front of the painting he painted of first moon landing 53 years ago. He recently visited the Armstrong Air & Space Museum in Wapakoneta to see the painting again. Courtesy photo

WAPAKONETA — In early August, artist and author RJ Ogren visited the Armstrong Air & Space Museum with his family with one objective in mind, to finally see his painting again – after 53 years. Not only was the painting in the museum’s collection, but it was also on public display, hanging in the museum’s Modern Gallery with other space-themed works from the period.

Ogren painted the work, appropriately named “First on the Moon,” in 1969 after watching Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walk on the lunar surface for the first time.

“I knew, at that moment, that I wanted to create a unique painting to honor the Moon landing,” said Ogren.

The work is indeed unique. It has an impressionist inspired feel, with thick layers and heavy strokes, giving the painting a distinctive and intriguing swirling depth.

Once finished, the painting went on display at an art gallery in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Ogren was later approached by the gallery director, stating that he had managed to set up a meeting for Ogren to give his work to the painting’s subject, Neil Armstrong. Surprised and honored, Ogren met with Armstrong at a hotel in Miami Beach in early 1970. Ogren presented Armstrong with the work, had a casual conversation with the famed NASA astronaut, and then the two parted ways.

For the next five decades, Ogren never knew what became of the painting. It wasn’t until 2019 when Ogren received a message from Logan Rex, the Armstrong Air & Space Museum curator, asking for more information about the work. It turned out that in the late 1970s, Armstrong had donated the painting to the museum for safe keeping. The painting came with no name or previous history, other than being owned by Armstrong. After some thorough research by Rex, the museum found Ogren and asked about the painting’s history and how it ended up with Armstrong.

Ecstatic to hear about its whereabouts, Ogren and his wife Suzanne began planning a trip to see his painting. With scheduling interrupted by the pandemic, Ogren and his family were finally able to visit in August.

“As I walked up to my painting, I was overcome with emotion,” said Ogren. “Never, in my wildest imagination, did I ever think First on the Moon would end up on display at this extraordinary museum.”

Today, Ogren is widely known for his whimsical and playful works featuring beloved Disney characters. Ogren was one of the four original management artists for Walt Disney World in the 1970s, creating, painting and refurbishing audio-animatronic figures, props, sets, and murals for the parks. He has also painted portraits and murals for clients including Liza Minnelli, Dolly Parton, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.