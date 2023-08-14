Police log

MONDAY

-5:32 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 800 block of Port Jefferson Road.

SUNDAY

-11:53 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-10:07 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-7:55 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-7:52 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 100 block of Royan Avenue.

-7:05 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-7:01 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-6:04 p.m.: crime in progress. Charles T. Price, 62, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-5:44 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-3:37 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 100 block of West Dallas Street.

-2:07 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 200 block of East South Street.

-1:12 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-11:44 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Park Street.

-10:58 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-10:38 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Rutledge Street.

-10:14 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-9:21 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of Spruce Avenue.

-9 a.m.: crime in progress. Jack Leonard Heveran, 33, was arrested for criminal damaging/endangering and trespassing.

-8:23 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to breaking and entering in progress in the 100 block of North Miami Avenue.

-2:55 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Morris Avenue.

-12:26 a.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:44 p.m.: crime in progress. Michael Ray Pleasant, 33, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-11:19 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

-10:49 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 200 block of Doering Street.

-9:48 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 2000 block of Alpine Court.

-5:30 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 600 block of North West Avenue.

-12:43 p.m.: recovered property. Police recovered stolen property or a vehicle in the area of Park Street and Linden Avenue.

-11:30 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Park Street.

-9:42 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:12 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of South Miami Avenue.

-8:58 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue.

-8:20 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of Lunar Street.

-1:25 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of Hayes Street.

-12:43 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of Foxcross Drive.

FRIDAY

-10:43 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue.

-8:44 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

-8:11 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of South Miami Avenue.

-6:25 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of Linden Avenue.

-4:24 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of South Main Avenue and East Court Street.

-4:22 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 100 block of West Russell Road.

-3:56 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-3:30 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of West Court Street and South West Avenue.

-3:20 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-2:33 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue.

-1:31 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 600 block of North Miami Avenue.

-12:34 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-11:45 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 50 block of South Vandemark Road.

-10:28 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of Spruce Avenue.

-9:32 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-6:34 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of South Fourth Avenue.

-6:17 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 600 block of North Miami Avenue.

-6:16 a.m.: death. Police responded to a death or dead on arrival in the 800 block of Taylor Drive.

Crashes

• Alisha Beth Robinson, 33, of Quincy, was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 11 at 11:45 a.m.

Gary D. Clayton, 70, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on South Vandemark Road. Robinson turned left from an access road off of South Vandemark Road in front of Clayton, causing a collision.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:45 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SUNDAY

-3:55 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

-9:16 a.m. to 3:04 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-1:12 a.m. to 10:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

-4:09 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-12:08 a.m. to 10:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 16 calls.

-8:36 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

AUG. 10

-6:10 a.m. to 4:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

AUG. 9

-1:40 a.m. to 5:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-12:16 to 8:41 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

AUG. 8

-8:24 a.m. to 8:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-11:31 a.m.: HAZMAT. The crew responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell