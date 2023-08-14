Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-4:09 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 9000 block of Fessler Buxton Road.

-2:50 a.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 300 block of West Wall Street in Port Jefferson.

-12:04 a.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the area of Bulle Road.

-12:02 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 20000 block of Middleton Hume Road.

SATURDAY

-9:45 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a fight in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

-9:13 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 6000 block of Johnston Slagle Road.

-8:11 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 12000 block of Wells Road in Anna.

FRIDAY

-4:45 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 100 block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.

-4:13 p.m.: property damage. Deputies, Anna Fire and Fort Loramie Fire and EMS responded to property damage in the 11000 block of County Road 25A.

-10:30 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 21000 block of Meranda Road.

-2:39 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.

-1:48 a.m.: intoxicated subject. Deputies responded to an intoxicated person in the area of East Clay Street and South Main Avenue.

-12:08 a.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

THURSDAY

-9:08 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 6000 block of Palestine Street.

-5:31 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 500 block of Stillwater Road.

Crashes

Cody A. Maynard, 31, of Jackson Center, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 9 at 8:24 p.m.

Maynard was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a concrete drain.

• Pavel Petrovich Sachkov, 43, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was cited with driving in marked lanes after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 9 at 4:20 p.m.

Both parties were driving semi-trucks traveling southbound on Interstate 75. Sachkov merged into the right lane and struck William Daniel Adams, 48, of Dayton.

• No one was cited after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 4 at 6:35 a.m.

Bryce Daniel Sauvie, 18, of Houston, was traveling eastbound on Fessler Buxton Road when he slid on the gravel-covered roadway, causing him to strike a fence on the left side of the roadway.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-10:13 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-7:31 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-1:44 to 11:52 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

FRIDAY

-6:14 a.m. to 10:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-2:20 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews responded to one call.

-12:35 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-3:19 to 6:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-4:43 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell